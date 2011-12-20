How to get awesome hair overnight with an old stocking and a stiff drink

When Foxy Pene Turner said this unorthodox technique was a fail-safe winner, we just had to see it for ourselves. She demonstrates from her Western Australian backyard oasis:

1. Before you head off to bed, tie your hair up in a high ponytail. If the pony’s not high enough, you won’t be able to sleep without it digging into the back of your neck. For anyone who has endured the PAIN of having to sleep (or trying to…) with a head full of rollers, you will understand the necessity for a high pony! If you washed your hair recently, throw in some mousse for extra hold.

 

 

2. Once you have it up in the pony, wrap a few velcro rollers into it. I always roll mine under. If you’ve just washed your hair, it needs to be quite dry – if it’s too wet it will still be damp in the morning and won’t hold. If you washed your hair ‘yesterday’ you’ll need to damp it down a little. Give it a good mist of hairspray.

 

 

3. Grab an old stocking and wrap it over the rollers. This might be a good time to pour your husband/partner a really strong drink!

 

4. You too will look as good as this! I know it may be hard to believe, but trust me! 😉

 

 

5. In the morning, take out the rollers and just shake out. It really is that simple! And incredible!

 

 

 

Got any hair-style secrets involving old hosiery and/or anything stiff? We wanna know.   

baby hanger1 3 ridiculously expensive fox finds

More Fox in Flats:
// Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter//
// RSS // Facebook // Twitter // Pinterest // Instagram //
Advertise

You might also like

+12
Share103
Share9
Pin17K
Shares 18K
  • Pene Turner

    Black stockings are quite acceptable too!!!  xxxxxx  Hee heeee!!!

  • Pene I am loving loveing loveing this idea! Thanks hun xx

    • Anonymous

      Sonia, Have you tried it yet? I’ll bet it looks fab with your hair. 

      • I am going to do it tomorrow night so it is curled for Chrissy Eve. I’ll take a pic and share it with you 🙂 xx

  • I am so intrigued by this. Gotta try it!

    • Anonymous

      I can’t wait to see how it goes!

  • Stacey Mcmillan

    You can also do this using a sock bun and leaving it in overnight, good to know if you dont have to rollers and still want to give it a try…. if your interested the tutorial is on you tube 🙂

    • Anonymous

      Thanks Stacey! 

  • Anonymous

    Pene, any tips on what you can use besides stockings? Happy Birthday for yesterday x

    • Pene Turner

      Thank you Miss Fox!!  For the sake of not having to get the hubby quite so plastered you could wrap a pretty scarf around it and tie it in place this way!!! xx

  • Pingback: How to wake up prettier (even if you’ve had 5 hours sleep) | Fox In Flats()

  • Pingback: The 21 Most Popular Posts on Fox in Flats - Fox In Flats()

  • Pingback: The Hair Dare - Fox In Flats()

  • I gave this a go and documented the results here: http://www.ghetteauxposh.com/2014/10/hair-raising-hair-hack-test.html

  • Bronwyn
    • FoxInFlats

      [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/signature-gold-2.png] Andrea Michelle – Editor, Fox in Flats
      Tel: +61 (0) 414 185 502
      PO Box 354, Rose Bay 2029 NSW, Australia http://www.FoxInFlats.com [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/sig-logo-3.png] [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/signature-gold-2.png]

      All information in this email is confidential

    • FoxInFlats

      [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/signature-gold-2.png] Andrea Michelle – Editor, Fox in Flats
      Tel: +61 (0) 414 185 502
      PO Box 354, Rose Bay 2029 NSW, Australia http://www.FoxInFlats.com [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/sig-logo-3.png] [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/signature-gold-2.png]

      All information in this email is confidential

  • TraciT

    I love this technique! We used to do this, on little sponge curlers, for cheer in HS. These days I use big velcros as shown. And I do my BF’s hair on them too! (His is shoulder length, mine’s bra strap length.) It’s so easy — we love sleeping in rollers together and we love big bouncy hair!