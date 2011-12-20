How to get awesome hair overnight with an old stocking and a stiff drink

When Foxy Pene Turner said this unorthodox technique was a fail-safe winner, we just had to see it for ourselves. She demonstrates from her Western Australian backyard oasis:

1. Before you head off to bed, tie your hair up in a high ponytail. If the pony’s not high enough, you won’t be able to sleep without it digging into the back of your neck. For anyone who has endured the PAIN of having to sleep (or trying to…) with a head full of rollers, you will understand the necessity for a high pony! If you washed your hair recently, throw in some mousse for extra hold.

2. Once you have it up in the pony, wrap a few velcro rollers into it. I always roll mine under. If you’ve just washed your hair, it needs to be quite dry – if it’s too wet it will still be damp in the morning and won’t hold. If you washed your hair ‘yesterday’ you’ll need to damp it down a little. Give it a good mist of hairspray.

3. Grab an old stocking and wrap it over the rollers. This might be a good time to pour your husband/partner a really strong drink!

4. You too will look as good as this! I know it may be hard to believe, but trust me! 😉

5. In the morning, take out the rollers and just shake out. It really is that simple! And incredible!

Got any hair-style secrets involving old hosiery and/or anything stiff? We wanna know.

