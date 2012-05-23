3 ways to instantly hem your pants (without a needle!)

Are your favourite jeans the perfect length to wear with your heels, but bunch up weirdly around your ankles when you wear flats? Or do the pants that drape perfectly with your pumps drag on the ground when you’re wearing loafers?

If you’re spending more time in flat shoes these days, you might want to consider hemming your pants to a length that suits the shoes you wear most frequently. Yet if you’ve got pant-length-commitment issues, or tend to avoid a sewing needle like you avoid a doctor’s needle (greetings friend!) here are 3 ways to instantly – and temporarily – hem your pants to the perfect length.

1. Hollywood Tape

After Nipplegate 2004, we all rushed out to get Hollywood Tape lest we have a Janet Jackson-style ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at the next kindy afternoon tea. Happily, you can also use regular Hollywood Tape as a quick, temporary fix to a too-long hem. Simply adjust the length of your jeans to suit your shoe height, stick on the tape, and you’re ready to go. To take the jeans back to their original length, just peel the tape off. Easy. Great for maxis and pants too. Hollywood Tape $6.15

2. Hem Gems

These decorative studs have been designed especially for temporary hemming. Cute, removable and reuseable, they allow you to show the original stitched hems of your jeans. Hem Gems $19.99

3. Hemming My Way

Created by Aussie actress, Melissa George, Hemming My Way is a snap device that sticks underneath your jeans or trousers. Simply snap under your long hem for flats, unsnap to slip back into heels. Hemming My Way $8.99 for 16

Finally, you could always take on-board what Oprah’s fashion advisor Adam Glassman says: “When you find the perfect pair of jeans, buy two, then hem one pair for flats, the other for heels.” Sage advice Ads, and I wish.

Any tips and secrets for changing the length of your jeans, fast? Or are you somewhat Oprah-esque and buy your favourites in multiples?