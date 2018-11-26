Pull yourself together with this EASY styling trick

By Andrea Michelle

When I was younger and being bratty, my Dad would swiftly tell me to “Pull your socks up”. Loosely translated: “Get your sh*t together”. Thinking about that now, a similar turn of phrase can be simple styling mantra for when your outfit is looking kinda bratty:

Pull your sleeves up”

Because an otherwise ordinary, plain, and somewhat recalcitrant outfit can somehow be made to look like you have your act TOTALLY together, simply by pulling your sleeves up.

Cases in point:

What weird and wonderful phrases did your parents lay on you when you were a kid?

