5 pigtail hairstyles you can wear without being confused for your daughter

There is something so fresh and innocent about pigtails. Yet as a grown up, wearing pigtails can make you look either like a porn star or like Mary-Ann from Gilligan’s Island if you are not careful.

 

We’ve found 5 great pigtail hairstyles you can wear that won’t make you look like you are off to Kindergarten.

 

1. Braid it, fish-tail style like Jennifer Love-Hewitt

Fish-tail braids

 

2. Twist it, and mess it.

pigtails

 

3. Give it the Bardot treatment.

A cool tutorial on these pigtails here.

Bardot pigtails.

 

4. Go deep, and plait it.

Fringe pigtails

 

5. Keep it low and layered like Adriana Lima.

 

3 quick pigtail styling tips:

1. Centre-part your hair using your fingers (a comb would make it too neat).

2. Secure each side into a pigtail at the nape of your neck.

3. Loosen some pieces above the elastics and finger-tease the tails to add volume.

 

What do you think about pigtails for mums. Cute or creepy?

 

 

Photo of Jennifer Love-Hewett via Bauer Griffin. Bardot piggies via xoJane

coathanger icon

More Fox in Flats:
// Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter//
// RSS // Facebook // Twitter // Pinterest // Instagram //
Advertise

You might also like

Tweet
Share106
Pin734
+1
Share18
858 Shares