3 ways to fade scars {that actually work}

By Andrea Michelle

How many scars do you have?

I’ve got 6 from top to toe, and for the most part they don’t bother me. Each of them serves as little dog-eared pages on the story of my life.

Some of those chapters were literally all fun and games (like the scar above my eyebrow from bike racing with my brother as a kid), and others mark more frightening moments (like the emergency Cesarean of my first-born).

Some of my scars I’m proud of, and even think are kinda cool and sexy.

Yet others – as much as I try to come to terms with them – I wish would just disappear.

And like me, you’ve probably got a bunch of scars peppering your bod too.

As we age the number of scars we bear is likely to increase. US research shows that we are likely to undergo 9.2 surgeries in our lifetimes. The reproductive years are busy for hospital check-ins, and from the age of 45 the visits tend to become even more frequent.

Over the last few years I’ve experimented with all kinds of treatments that claim to reduce the appearance of scars.

Here’s 3 scar treatments that have really made a difference:

Cicacare

These sheets of silicone gel will flatten raised scars, and reduce the intensity of red and dark scars after using for 2-4 months. They can be cut to fit the size of your scar, are re-usable, work on old scars, and are safe to use on kids. For more info from the manufacturer click here.

At around $90 a packet from Australian pharmacies they are not cheap, but these little ‘slimy strips’ as I called them really do work. They are significantly less expensive to buy online, where you can pick them up for around $50.

Rosehip oil

I’ve shared my fan-girl raves about this oil as a beauty treatment a bunch of times over the years here. Yet a few drops of this golden oil applied regularly to scars will also reduce redness and improve skin elasticity far better than any other oils I tried which claim to do the same. This study conducted on 10 women who’d undergone mastectomies supports my experience. Try Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+ about $28 for 30mL.

Strataderm

Cosmetic physician Dr. Garry Cussell from the Facial Rejuvenation Clinic introduced me to this one day when we were chatting about different ways to manage scars. Applied directly to scars at regular intervals (I used it morning and night for about a month) this stuff literally rubs out those babies like an eraser on a blackboard. Sure, I’ve still got some light evidence of scaring, but since using strataderm the marks are far, far less noticeable.

For more info from the manufacturer click here. In Sydney pick up a 20g tube from the Facial Rejuvenation Clinic for about $60, or buy online, $65 for a 5g tube.

but remember…

regardless of any scars you bear, you ARE beautiful

How many scars do you have? And how do you feel about them?

What treatments have worked for you?

