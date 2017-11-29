DAREcember 2017: Putting style back into the Silly Season

By Andrea Michelle

Introducing DAREcember 2017

DAREcember is the culmination of over six years of Style Dares on Fox in Flats – the original style challenge online – where we’ve been encouraging ourselves to step out of our comfort-zones, haul ourselves out of our fashion ruts, shake off our day-to-day uniforms, and spice things up a little.

The idea is simple: to experiment with hair, beauty, and fashion and rock a different style every day for a month.

Why DAREcember?

December is such an exciting time of year, filled with loved ones and the tingly anticipation of The Big Day.

And it’s also a month where it’s easy to get caught up in the silliness: the social engagements, the menu plans, the shopping, the wrapping, and OMG the diplomacy!

Diplomatically navigating away from tipsy Simon from Accounts at the work Christmas party; diplomatically explaining to little ones why they may not get that elephant they really want for Christmas; and diplomatically navigating social obligations with our well-meaning relies.

So, more often than not, the focus is on everyone else, and there’s little time for ourselves.

DAREcember is a fun way to put the focus back on you, in little ways, each day throughout the silly season

And it’s become a Christmas tradition within the Fox in Flats Community, with thousands of women joining in each year. If you’re a veteran, welcome back! And if you’re a newbie, strap in for a ride that’s more fun than Santa’s sleigh.

Here’s how to play:

To join in, simply check the daily Style Dare from the list below and wear it your way.

Share your styling handiwork on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter #DAREcember @FoxinFlats

1. Red Lipstick

A swipe of red lippy is a quick, easy way to add some Holiday cheer, so let’s kick off DAREcember with a sexy powerful pout.

A little gun shy? Check out these tips and tricks and don’t look back:

How to apply red lipstick that lasts through a drink, a feast and a kiss

Why red lipstick can make you feel more empowered, more glam, and more awake

Foxy Chats: Red Lipstick

2. Tied

Lengths of ribbon, strips of leather, a scarf, a shirt, or your hair. Get creative with your What Knot.

Related posts:

Quick hair tip: Leather bun bondage

7 easy ways to pimp your ponytail

TREND TO TRY: The Shirt Around The Waist

3. His

Sometimes, expanding your wardrobe is as easy as nicking some of his stuff. His shirt, his belt, his favourite band T-shirt, or his tie. Steal it, work it (and if you love it, keep it!).

Related posts:

5 Things Of His You Should Steal

Hey, Ho, Let’s Go!

4. Floral

Whether it’s as simple as a sweet-smelling frangipani tucked behind your ear on the way to the beach, or the latest in digital floral fabrics, it’s time to get your bloom on. Find 7 ideas on how to work flowers into your outfit here.

5. Pin Up

The antique brooch your Nana wore to your parents’ wedding. The Cure badge you bought at your first concert. That enamel pin you discovered in a thrift store. And the precious lady-bug brooch your mum gave you when you were five. Cluster in themes, and scatter liberally.

Related posts:

19 ways to wear brooches, buttons and badges

6. In the Wild

Because “Grrrr!” Work it like a neutral and wear it with a snarl.

7. Ever Green

Kermit said “It’s not easy being Green” Prove him wrong.

Related post:

Listen to The Frog

8. Swishy

From hair to skirts, get things moving. Nothing makes you feel more fun, flirty, and fierce.

9. Solid Gold

Gold

Always believe in your soul

You’ve got the power to know

You’re indestructible

Always believe in, because you are

Gold

Play with golden eyeshadow or nail polish, drape yourself with gilded accessories, or make a statement with gold sequins, yup, even during the day. Just avoid places where Magpies congregate, solid.

Related posts:

How To Wear Sequins In The Daytime Without Looking Like A Gameshow Host

10. On Your Head

Cowboy, beanie, baseball, fedora – pull it onto your noggin’ and wear with a grin.

Related posts:

7 ways to wear a baseball cap without looking like you’re in the Little League

Be a Cover-up Connoisseur with these Classic Hat & Sunglasses Combinations

11. I’m a Geek

Button up and don your specs, because today it’s The Revenge of The Nerds. Think neat and tidy, accessorized with Star Wars merch. Calculator or Library books optional.

12. Foxy Flats

French style icon Inès de La Fressange went on the record to say “Finally, people understand one doesn’t need to wear high heels to look sexier,” but you already knew that, right? So today, flaunt your most fabulous flats.

13. Orange Kisses

One of my all-time favourite Style Dares, as it usually makes people more scared than Winona Ryder playing the Mum on Stranger Things.

Yet as veteran Fox in Flats DARE-devils will attest, it’ll wake up your look and whiten your teeth faster than a slap in the face and a ZOOM treatment. If you’re yet to tango with tangerine, today’s the day to do it.

My faves?

REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick Matte in Fiery Sunset, MAC Morange, or if you’re really daring, Chanel Rouge Allure ‘Exentrique’.

14. Retro

Le freak, c’est chic! The key to pulling this off without looking like you’re on the way to a fancy dress party is teaming statement vintage pieces with closet classics like denim jeans, a white shirt, or a blazer.

Karl Lagerfeld reveals: 4 things every person should have in their wardrobes

15. LBD

Like a reliable partner, the Little Black Dress can easily be taken for granted. So take yours on a hot date – even if it’s during the day. Try dressing it down for a change with flat sandals or ballet flats and a casual ponytail.

Related post:

The little black dress out to play, for the day

16. Rock Chic

Backstage pass at the ready for an outfit that screams “I’m with the band!”

Related posts:

Sarah McLeod tells: How to dress rock

“Woah, Oh Oh, Sweet Child O’Miiiiiyine!”

17. She’s a Lady

Take classic inspo from Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, or Cate Blanchett. Or, show us how you think Meghan Markle will dress now she’s legit in with the fam.

18. Forgot I Had This

Reunited and it feels so good! Pull out an old fave that’s been languishing in your closet and rekindle your romance.

19. Scarf

There’s a way to style a scarf to suit any kind of weather. Werk it.

Related post:

106 ways with a scarf

20. Stacked

Try bracelets, cuffs and a wristwatch dancing together on your wrist, a pile of necklaces, or a bunch of rings. But however you do it, stack ’em high!

Related posts:

How to throw an awesome ‘Arm Party’

The quick, easy way to modernise your look using jewellery you already have

21. Like a Kid

Park the “Naughty or Nice” drill for a moment and dip into their style.

Related:

5 pigtail hairstyles you can wear without being confused for your daughter

22. Bare Back

Flashing cleavage? Too obvious.

Flashing a midriff? Too 80’s and also, after a certain age, just ‘no!’.

But flashing a bit of back is an easy – and flattering – way to play peek-a-boo without making anyone blush or needing to avert their eyes. Baby got back!

23. Holiday Glitz

Be both naughty and nice with something shiny or a little bit fancy. And if you go a bit over the top, just blame the sparkling darling.

24. Baubles

Why should the tree get all the fun? Adorn your lobes with a grab-bag of delicious sweet, shiny things – the bigger the better.

25. White Christmas

Merry Christmas!

Bing’s song is a classic for a reason: everyone looks beautiful in white.

Crisp or ethereal, rugged in faux or dreaming of snow, let it glow, let it glow, let it glow.

Related posts:

How to wear white lace when it’s not your wedding day

26. Something New

If you scored something fab for Christmas there’s no better time to work it. Or, try a completely new way to wear an old fave.

27. Fresh Face

Get ready to start the new year fresh, starting with your face.

28. Ring Bling

Get those digits dancin’! Pile on stacks of them or go for just one that speaks without saying.

29. Beachy

You don’t need to have sand between your toes to pull this off. Just think loose, fresh, and natural.

Related posts:

Low-key braids from NYFW

How to style wet hair (without looking like you were just too lazy to blowdry it)

30. Sentimental

Nearly in Auld Lang Syne territory, it’s a time to reflect on the past year. Could you sum up a special moment from 2017 in an outfit?

31. Sparkles

Get your glitter on and shake those sequins for New Year’s Eve, 2018! Drinking sparkly bubbly stuff is, of course, mandatory. Happy New Year!

We’ll also be sharing handy tips, ideas and inspiration on site on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for that day’s challenge throughout DAREcember, so if you’re not following us already on your go-to social network, hook up with us now

We love to see your styling handiwork!

Seeing how everyone interprets the daily style challenges, and getting a peek into the day-to-day lives of women around the world, is a huge part of what makes the Fox in Flats Style Dares so fun.

That’s why we’ll be sharing our daily faves around the interwebs for your sartorial enjoyment. Click here for some fun galleries created with photos other’s have shared while doing our Dares over the last six years.

And don’t be shy!

You’ll find that in doing this Style Dare and sharing your photos you’ll get so much more out if it than just style inspiration.

See what one of our past participants said about her experience in this touching post: 10 things I’ve learnt from uploading selfies on Instagram.

Share pics of your daily Style Dare efforts with us on Instagram, the Fox in Flats Facebook page, or Twitter, using #DAREcember @FoxinFlats

This prompt-list is custom-built for Instagram to share with your followers so they know why the heck you’re suddenly posting selfies every day this month.

For Bloggers:

Here’s a button to pop on your sidebar to show you’re doing #DAREcember, and to encourage your readers to join in too. Simply right click to save and link it back to this post.

If you blog about your #DAREcember efforts, let us know so we can read your posts and share the love around, and send trackbacks to www.FoxinFlats.com.au

And in keeping with the standard rules of any good Dare, if you’re too afraid to join in with DAREcember, we’ll call you ‘Chicken’! (or maybe ‘Turkey’ given the season and all)

Here’s to putting style back into the silly season. Have fun and good luck!

