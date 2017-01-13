How to find summer sandals that’ll be comfy for play, all day

The perfect summer sandals not only look stunning, they feel as good as an icy gelato on a hot day. So to set us up for a comfy and chic summer, here’s a handy guide for choosing the right ones for you, what to look for when you’re buying them for maximum comfort, and some easy styling tips.
3 things to look for when buying sandals
TIP 1: Be extra critical about how the positioning of straps, buckles and embellishments work on your body. Everyone’s ankles and calves are built differently, so experiment till you find a pair that flatter.
TIP 2: Sandals lined with cotton, leather or absorbent linings are great for warmer months – especially if your feet tend to perspire a lot. Avoid sandals made of plastic, rubber or faux leather.
TIP 3: To prevent your heel from slipping out the back of the shoe, look for styles like this with heel cups and ankle support.
Sandals to suit your style
- Love to glam it up? Look for metallics with bling.
- Wanna be on top of trends? Get neon brights that pop, or squeeze on juicy citrus shades.
- If in doubt, invest in a beautiful pair in light-tan leather – you can’t go wrong.
Styling tips
Think ‘flowing, romantic and hippy-esque’. Long maxi dresses and skirts, or breezy kaftans teamed with easy, free-range hair plus jangly accessories.
Team above-the-knee tunic dresses with a long pendant and oversized shades for a chic, boho look.
Crisp shorts, topped with a 3/4 sleeved striped Breton T-shirt channels Riviera chic. Just add red lipstick, black sunnies, and a large straw tote.
Wear with a short flowy dress – an inch or two above the knees and belted at the waist for a classic, feminine silhouette.
Try lightweight baggy pants that taper in at the ankle, ending an inch or so before the top of the sandal, for a dreamy genie inspired look. Top with a fitted tank and finish with metallic accessories.
Love wedge sandals? Click here for 6 more ideas on how to style them.
Here’s to playing all day!
For more Fox in Flats:
// Subscribe for Email Updates //
// Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter//
// RSS // Facebook // Twitter // Pinterest // Instagram //