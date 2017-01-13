How to find summer sandals that’ll be comfy for play, all day

The perfect summer sandals not only look stunning, they feel as good as an icy gelato on a hot day. So to set us up for a comfy and chic summer, here’s a handy guide for choosing the right ones for you, what to look for when you’re buying them for maximum comfort, and some easy styling tips.

3 things to look for when buying sandals

TIP 1: Be extra critical about how the positioning of straps, buckles and embellishments work on your body. Everyone’s ankles and calves are built differently, so experiment till you find a pair that flatter.

TIP 2: Sandals lined with cotton, leather or absorbent linings are great for warmer months – especially if your feet tend to perspire a lot. Avoid sandals made of plastic, rubber or faux leather.

TIP 3: To prevent your heel from slipping out the back of the shoe, look for styles like this with heel cups and ankle support.

Sandals to suit your style

Love to glam it up? Look for metallics with bling. Wanna be on top of trends? Get neon brights that pop, or squeeze on juicy citrus shades. If in doubt, invest in a beautiful pair in light-tan leather – you can’t go wrong.