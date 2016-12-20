I will no longer respond to anyone who talks to me while I’m in the shower

By Andrea Michelle for Dove

That exact moment when my body eases under a warm stream of water is the cue for an urgent question from one of my boys.

They might yell it from the other end of the house or simply barge into the bathroom, but guaranteed they need an answer and they need it now.

A few years ago I came up with a list of 25 resolutions for the new year, one of them being to no longer respond to anyone who talks to me while in the shower. Along with a bunch of other items on that list – which also included devising a plan to meet Madonna – I failed dismally.

Accepting that some goals are perhaps too lofty, I’ve embraced shower time Q&A and the random converstaions that can happen with my kids, also knowing that they’ll soon be at an age where seeing me naked will probably make them feel kinda weird so it’s not going to continue indefinately.

In the meantime I’ve discovered a bunch of no-brainer shower shortcuts that keep me on top of my beauty routine, while I’m keeping on top of question time.

Get your circulation flowing

Before you shower, scrub your body with a soft thick bristled brush all over your skin. Apply in circular motions and brushing toward your heart to increase blood flow helping your circulation and lymphatic system. It’s also known to reduce the appearance of cellulite as it softens hard fat deposits below the skin, distributing them more evenly.

Set the water to lukewarm

Hot showers strip moisture from our skin and open up hair cuticles leaving them rough and dry which can fade it’s clour.

Scrub it off

Zinc, sunscreen, and fake tan can easily build up on skin and block pores. Exfoliate twice a week to remove dead skin cells and debris from your face and body, and to allow serums and moisturisers to penetrate more easily. And grab a washcloth to buff your lips to keep them soft and smooth.

TIP: make your own with a simple mix of raw sugar and olive oil

Cleanse

Some soaps and body washes can remove the skin’s natural oils, proteins and lipids and can damage your skin further, making them itchy and even dryer than before. This time of year calls for a hydrating body wash that’ll cleanse your skin of dirt and oil, yet moisturise at the same time. Dove Triple Moisturising Body Wash does just that with it’s fancy-pants Nutrium-Moisture technology that leaves your skin’s natural oils intact, so it’s super soft.

Take the time to treat

Ideally, your hair needs a mask each week to keep it shiny and glossy. But finding the time is tricky, especially when you’re always advised to apply to shampooed towel-dried hair. But anything is better than nothing. So skip that towel-dried step and whack one on after your shampoo. Use the time it takes to penetrate to shave your legs or even give the shower a scrub. Some easy and cheap DIY hair masks are here.

Go easy on the rinse

It’s tempting to rinse your skin and hair from conditioners or treatments till they feel squeaky clean, but you’ll end up removing all of that moisturising goodness. Instead, rinse just enough so that everything still feels silky smooth.

Murmer “Ah ha!” “Is that so!” “Wow, really?” every now and then

The kids will think you are paying attention, and will hopefully – eventually – leave you in peace so you can dry off alone.

