3 ridiculously expensive fox finds

Perfect for the ‘Spooner’* mum:

1. Now you can wipe your precious one’s bottom with Chanel.

$20 for a pack of 100.

2. Takeaway latte cup clashing with your Prada?

Jimmy Choo Leather Coffee Cup Holder $165

3. For when the velour beach towel from K-Mart simply won’t do.

Limited edition Vogue Beach Towel $450

*Definition of Spooner, according to The Urban Dictionary:

1. One who was brought up with a silver spoon in their mouth. An individual who was on the receiving end of free post-secondary education courtesy of Mummy and Daddy. A spooner is often heard spouting philosophical nonsense such as “Age is just a number and it’s all in your head” and “It is what is, chief.”

2. A particular species of people living mostly in the eastern suburbs of Adelaide. Spooners typically wear white three-quarter pants and have their hair fashioned in a silver coloured bob style.

Wanna ‘fess up to buying something ridiculously expensive? Spill.