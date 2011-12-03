3 ridiculously expensive fox finds

 

Perfect for the ‘Spooner’* mum:

 

1. Now you can wipe your precious one’s bottom with Chanel.

$20 for a pack of 100.

 

2. Takeaway latte cup clashing with your Prada?

 Jimmy Choo Leather Coffee Cup Holder $165

 

3. For when the velour beach towel from K-Mart simply won’t do.

Limited edition Vogue Beach Towel $450 

 

*Definition of Spooner, according to The Urban Dictionary:

1. One who was brought up with a silver spoon in their mouth. An individual who was on the receiving end of free post-secondary education courtesy of Mummy and Daddy. A spooner is often heard spouting philosophical nonsense such as “Age is just a number and it’s all in your head” and “It is what is, chief.”

2. A particular species of people living mostly in the eastern suburbs of Adelaide. Spooners typically wear white three-quarter pants and have their hair fashioned in a silver coloured bob style.

 

Wanna ‘fess up to buying something ridiculously expensive? Spill. 

baby hanger1 5 days of fab hair with 5 products

Subscribe 300x129 5 days of fab hair with 5 products

 

 

You might also like

+1
Share2
Share
Pin5
Shares 7

  • I still have dreams about my Donna May Bollinger hand made shoes just shy over $500 a decade ago – but SO worth it 🙂
    I’ve now  got my eye on a pair of Pendragon boots to fill the gap. I know they’ll be worn to the point of getting them resoled – but that’s the thing with expensive items – sometimes you actually get more value out of them in the long term. 

    Biggest expense at the moment is feeding 4 growing kids and their entourage Lol! The local green grocer & butcher loves me 🙂

    • Anonymous

      Am hearing you Marina. Kids = $$$. But ‘cost per-wear’ is always an important consideration! 

  • You made such a fascinating piece to peruse, giving each subject illumination for us to pick up learning. A debt of gratitude is in order for imparting the such data to us to peruse this
    White dress in Miami

    • FoxInFlats

      [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/signature-gold-2.png] Andrea Michelle – Editor, Fox in Flats
      Tel: +61 (0) 414 185 502
      PO Box 354, Rose Bay 2029 NSW, Australia http://www.FoxInFlats.com [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/sig-logo-3.png] [http://www.foxinflats.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/signature-gold-2.png]

      All information in this email is confidential