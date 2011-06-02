5 pigtail hairstyles you can wear without being confused for your daughter

There is something so fresh and innocent about pigtails. Yet as a grown up, wearing pigtails can make you look either like a porn star or like Mary-Ann from Gilligan’s Island if you are not careful.

We’ve found 5 great pigtail hairstyles you can wear that won’t make you look like you are off to Kindergarten.

1. Braid it, fish-tail style like Jennifer Love-Hewitt

2. Twist it, and mess it.

3. Give it the Bardot treatment.

A cool tutorial on these pigtails here.

4. Go deep, and plait it.

5. Keep it low and layered like Adriana Lima.

3 quick pigtail styling tips:

1. Centre-part your hair using your fingers (a comb would make it too neat).

2. Secure each side into a pigtail at the nape of your neck.

3. Loosen some pieces above the elastics and finger-tease the tails to add volume.

What do you think about pigtails for mums. Cute or creepy?

Photo of Jennifer Love-Hewett via Bauer Griffin. Bardot piggies via xoJane

